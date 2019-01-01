Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) was reported by JP Morgan on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting OYST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 495.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) was provided by JP Morgan, and Oyster Point Pharma downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oyster Point Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oyster Point Pharma was filed on November 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $30.00 to $23.00. The current price Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) is trading at is $3.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
