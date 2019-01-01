Ocean Yield is a shipping and transportation company. The company organizes itself into six segments: tankers, container vessels, car carriers, other shipping, other oil service, and FPSO (floating, production, storage, and offloading vessels). The tankers segment generates the highest portion of revenue through leasing chemical tankers and product tankers. Other oil service, the next-most significant segment, invests in oil carriers and platform supply vessels. The company derives the largest portion of revenue from Norway, followed by Marshall Islands and Switzerland.