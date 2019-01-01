QQQ
Ocean Yield is a shipping and transportation company. The company organizes itself into six segments: tankers, container vessels, car carriers, other shipping, other oil service, and FPSO (floating, production, storage, and offloading vessels). The tankers segment generates the highest portion of revenue through leasing chemical tankers and product tankers. Other oil service, the next-most significant segment, invests in oil carriers and platform supply vessels. The company derives the largest portion of revenue from Norway, followed by Marshall Islands and Switzerland.

Ocean Yield Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ocean Yield (OYIEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ocean Yield's (OYIEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ocean Yield.

Q

What is the target price for Ocean Yield (OYIEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ocean Yield

Q

Current Stock Price for Ocean Yield (OYIEF)?

A

The stock price for Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) is $4.28 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 19:37:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ocean Yield (OYIEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 12, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2015.

Q

When is Ocean Yield (OTC:OYIEF) reporting earnings?

A

Ocean Yield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ocean Yield (OYIEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ocean Yield.

Q

What sector and industry does Ocean Yield (OYIEF) operate in?

A

Ocean Yield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.