Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029
(OTC:OXLNV)
24.85
00
At close: Aug 12
24.78
-0.0700[-0.28%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT

Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (OTC:OXLNV), Dividends

Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (OXLNV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029.

Q
What date did I need to own Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (OXLNV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029.

Q
How much per share is the next Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (OXLNV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (OTC:OXLNV)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029.

