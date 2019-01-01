ñol

Oxford Lane Capital
(NASDAQ:OXLCM)
25.40
0.075[0.30%]
At close: Jun 3
25.16
-0.2400[-0.94%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Dividends

Oxford Lane Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Oxford Lane Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.65%

Annual Dividend

$1.6875

Last Dividend

Oct 24, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Oxford Lane Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Lane Capital. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on October 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on October 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCM)?
A

Oxford Lane Capital has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM) was $0.14 and was paid out next on October 31, 2018.

