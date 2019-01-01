ñol

Oxbridge Re Holdings
(NASDAQ:OXBR)
5.64
0.22[4.06%]
At close: Jun 3
5.70
0.0600[1.06%]
After Hours: 7:43PM EDT
Day High/Low5.34 - 5.73
52 Week High/Low2.36 - 7.13
Open / Close5.39 / 5.6
Float / Outstanding5.1M / 5.8M
Vol / Avg.18.5K / 46.2K
Mkt Cap32.6M
P/E3.96
50d Avg. Price5.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float5.1M

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR), Key Statistics

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ: OXBR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
29.7M
Trailing P/E
3.96
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.96
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.24
Price / Book (mrq)
1.99
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
25.27%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.03
Beta
1.8
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.82
Tangible Book value per share
2.82
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
856K
Total Assets
17.2M
Total Liabilities
856K
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -