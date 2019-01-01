QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
37.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
100.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oxford BioDynamics PLC is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The firm provides a technology platform Episwitch which aims to accelerate the drug discovery and development process and improve the success rate of therapeutic product development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oxford BioDynamics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxford BioDynamics (OXBOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxford BioDynamics (OTCEM: OXBOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxford BioDynamics's (OXBOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxford BioDynamics.

Q

What is the target price for Oxford BioDynamics (OXBOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oxford BioDynamics

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxford BioDynamics (OXBOF)?

A

The stock price for Oxford BioDynamics (OTCEM: OXBOF) is $0.3764 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:30:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oxford BioDynamics (OXBOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford BioDynamics.

Q

When is Oxford BioDynamics (OTCEM:OXBOF) reporting earnings?

A

Oxford BioDynamics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oxford BioDynamics (OXBOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxford BioDynamics.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxford BioDynamics (OXBOF) operate in?

A

Oxford BioDynamics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.