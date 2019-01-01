QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oxbridge Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oxbridge Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxbridge Acquisition (OXACW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ: OXACW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oxbridge Acquisition's (OXACW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxbridge Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Oxbridge Acquisition (OXACW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oxbridge Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxbridge Acquisition (OXACW)?

A

The stock price for Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ: OXACW) is $0.222 last updated Today at 8:56:10 PM.

Q

Does Oxbridge Acquisition (OXACW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxbridge Acquisition.

Q

When is Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACW) reporting earnings?

A

Oxbridge Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oxbridge Acquisition (OXACW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxbridge Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxbridge Acquisition (OXACW) operate in?

A

Oxbridge Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.