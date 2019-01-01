Okuwa Co Ltd operates a retail chain of stores in Japan. The company's products that it sells include foods, alcoholic beverages, rice, household items, residential goods, upholstery, Do It Yourself products, leisure goods, sporting goods, household appliances, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, clothing and various other items. It operates more than 15 stores in Wakayama, Osaka, Nara, Mie, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka cities in Japan.