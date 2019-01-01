ñol

OUTSOURCING (OTC:OUSZF), Quotes and News Summary

OUTSOURCING (OTC: OUSZF)

There is no Press for this Ticker
OUTSOURCING Inc is a Japanese company which is engaged in providing outsourcing services. It mainly involved in the provision of manufacturing technologies and management know-how to manufacturers in the areas of electric and electronic equipment, transportation equipment, food, chemical and drugs, metals and others. The company offers outsourcing services for recruitment, labor management, and company housing management. In addition, the company provides outsourcing services for engineering, service operations and other business areas.
OUTSOURCING Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy OUTSOURCING (OUSZF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of OUTSOURCING (OTCPK: OUSZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are OUTSOURCING's (OUSZF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for OUTSOURCING.

Q
What is the target price for OUTSOURCING (OUSZF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for OUTSOURCING

Q
Current Stock Price for OUTSOURCING (OUSZF)?
A

The stock price for OUTSOURCING (OTCPK: OUSZF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does OUTSOURCING (OUSZF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for OUTSOURCING.

Q
When is OUTSOURCING (OTCPK:OUSZF) reporting earnings?
A

OUTSOURCING does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is OUTSOURCING (OUSZF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for OUTSOURCING.

Q
What sector and industry does OUTSOURCING (OUSZF) operate in?
A

OUTSOURCING is in the Industrials sector and Staffing & Employment Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.