Range
8.89 - 9.17
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.27/2.92%
52 Wk
8.45 - 12.06
Mkt Cap
7.4B
Payout Ratio
57.14
Open
9.17
P/E
23.71
EPS
0.15
Shares
828M
Outstanding
Metso Outotec Corp is a Finnish company. Its offering covers solutions in the aggregates, mining, and metals businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments such as aggregates, minerals, and metals. The company offers its customers crushing and screening equipment for the production of aggregates. Minerals segment provides equipment and full plant solutions for minerals processing, covering comminution, separation and pumps. The metals segment offers processing solutions and equipment for metal refining and chemical processes.

Analyst Ratings

Metso Outotec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metso Outotec (OUKPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metso Outotec (OTCPK: OUKPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metso Outotec's (OUKPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metso Outotec.

Q

What is the target price for Metso Outotec (OUKPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metso Outotec

Q

Current Stock Price for Metso Outotec (OUKPF)?

A

The stock price for Metso Outotec (OTCPK: OUKPF) is $8.893 last updated Today at 5:06:26 PM.

Q

Does Metso Outotec (OUKPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metso Outotec.

Q

When is Metso Outotec (OTCPK:OUKPF) reporting earnings?

A

Metso Outotec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metso Outotec (OUKPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metso Outotec.

Q

What sector and industry does Metso Outotec (OUKPF) operate in?

A

Metso Outotec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.