OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in income-producing real estate used primarily for commercial purposes in financial and business hubs in key gateway cities. The company's portfolio comprises OUE Bayfront, a premium Grade A commercial building; One Raffles Place, an integrated commercial development comprising two Grade A office towers and a retail mall located in the heart of Singapore and Lippo Plaza, a Grade A commercial building. The trust is managed by OUE Commercial REIT Management Pte. Ltd. The objective of the trust is to deliver stable distributions and provide sustainable long-term growth in returns to its holders.