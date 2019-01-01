On Track Innovations Ltd is a developer of cashless payment solutions. It has two reportable segments. The Retail segment includes selling and marketing a variety of products for cashless payment solutions for the retail market. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The group's solution is a wireless, cashless, cardless and paperless refueling tracking and payment solution, providing customers with maximum flexibility and security. It derives majority of the revenue from Retail segment.