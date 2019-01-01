QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
69K/133.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
72.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
On Track Innovations Ltd is a developer of cashless payment solutions. It has two reportable segments. The Retail segment includes selling and marketing a variety of products for cashless payment solutions for the retail market. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The group's solution is a wireless, cashless, cardless and paperless refueling tracking and payment solution, providing customers with maximum flexibility and security. It derives majority of the revenue from Retail segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

On Track Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy On Track Innovations (OTIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of On Track Innovations (OTCQX: OTIVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are On Track Innovations's (OTIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for On Track Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for On Track Innovations (OTIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for On Track Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for On Track Innovations (OTIVF)?

A

The stock price for On Track Innovations (OTCQX: OTIVF) is $0.04 last updated Today at 7:42:46 PM.

Q

Does On Track Innovations (OTIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for On Track Innovations.

Q

When is On Track Innovations (OTCQX:OTIVF) reporting earnings?

A

On Track Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is On Track Innovations (OTIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for On Track Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does On Track Innovations (OTIVF) operate in?

A

On Track Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.