Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Otonomy
The latest price target for Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting OTIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Otonomy maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Otonomy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Otonomy was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Otonomy (OTIC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $6.00. The current price Otonomy (OTIC) is trading at is $1.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
