QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
120.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
O2Gold Inc is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

O2Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy O2Gold (OTGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of O2Gold (OTCPK: OTGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are O2Gold's (OTGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for O2Gold.

Q

What is the target price for O2Gold (OTGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for O2Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for O2Gold (OTGDF)?

A

The stock price for O2Gold (OTCPK: OTGDF) is $0.0331 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:56:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does O2Gold (OTGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for O2Gold.

Q

When is O2Gold (OTCPK:OTGDF) reporting earnings?

A

O2Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is O2Gold (OTGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for O2Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does O2Gold (OTGDF) operate in?

A

O2Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.