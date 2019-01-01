ñol

Open Text
(NASDAQ:OTEX)
40.65
-0.62[-1.50%]
At close: Jun 3
40.65
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low40.54 - 41.05
52 Week High/Low35.04 - 55.25
Open / Close40.83 / 40.65
Float / Outstanding263.1M / 267.7M
Vol / Avg.480.3K / 562.1K
Mkt Cap10.9B
P/E23.23
50d Avg. Price40.41
Div / Yield0.88/2.17%
Payout Ratio49.34
EPS0.28
Total Float263.1M

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Key Statistics

Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
13.7B
Trailing P/E
23.23
Forward P/E
11.61
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.18
Price / Book (mrq)
2.68
Price / EBITDA
8.87
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.99
Earnings Yield
4.31%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.54
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.15
Tangible Book value per share
-8.93
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.1B
Total Assets
10.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.18
Gross Margin
68.92%
Net Margin
8.46%
EBIT Margin
17.43%
EBITDA Margin
31.61%
Operating Margin
16.17%