Oak Tree Educational Partners Inc provides education and training services. The company owns and operates vocational training and technical schools. It acquires profitable proprietary educational training schools that demonstrate a leadership position in their respective markets. The group operates in two divisions namely The The Culinary Group and Valley Anesthesia. Culinary programs include commercial cooking, catering, customer service, and hotel operations. ETI programs include work readiness, customer service, and hotel operations. ETI also offers direct job placement for students. The Valley operating division offers a study program and related study materials and seminars for would-be nurse anaesthetists preparing for the national certification exam.