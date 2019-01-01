QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oak Tree Educational Partners Inc provides education and training services. The company owns and operates vocational training and technical schools. It acquires profitable proprietary educational training schools that demonstrate a leadership position in their respective markets. The group operates in two divisions namely The The Culinary Group and Valley Anesthesia. Culinary programs include commercial cooking, catering, customer service, and hotel operations. ETI programs include work readiness, customer service, and hotel operations. ETI also offers direct job placement for students. The Valley operating division offers a study program and related study materials and seminars for would-be nurse anaesthetists preparing for the national certification exam.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oak Tree Educational Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oak Tree Educational (OTED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oak Tree Educational (OTCEM: OTED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oak Tree Educational's (OTED) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oak Tree Educational.

Q

What is the target price for Oak Tree Educational (OTED) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oak Tree Educational

Q

Current Stock Price for Oak Tree Educational (OTED)?

A

The stock price for Oak Tree Educational (OTCEM: OTED) is $0.0501 last updated Tue Jul 06 2021 16:10:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oak Tree Educational (OTED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oak Tree Educational.

Q

When is Oak Tree Educational (OTCEM:OTED) reporting earnings?

A

Oak Tree Educational does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oak Tree Educational (OTED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oak Tree Educational.

Q

What sector and industry does Oak Tree Educational (OTED) operate in?

A

Oak Tree Educational is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.