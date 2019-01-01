QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp is a newly organized blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

OceanTech Acquisitions I Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTECW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ: OTECW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are OceanTech Acquisitions I's (OTECW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Q

What is the target price for OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTECW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OceanTech Acquisitions I

Q

Current Stock Price for OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTECW)?

A

The stock price for OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ: OTECW) is $0.2231 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTECW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Q

When is OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTECW) reporting earnings?

A

OceanTech Acquisitions I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTECW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Q

What sector and industry does OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTECW) operate in?

A

OceanTech Acquisitions I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.