Range
10.02 - 10.03
Vol / Avg.
1K/9.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.67 - 10.06
Mkt Cap
130.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.03
P/E
-
EPS
0.49
Shares
13M
Outstanding
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp is a newly organized blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ: OTEC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are OceanTech Acquisitions I's (OTEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Q

What is the target price for OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OceanTech Acquisitions I

Q

Current Stock Price for OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTEC)?

A

The stock price for OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ: OTEC) is $10.02 last updated Today at 5:54:51 PM.

Q

Does OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Q

When is OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) reporting earnings?

A

OceanTech Acquisitions I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OceanTech Acquisitions I.

Q

What sector and industry does OceanTech Acquisitions I (OTEC) operate in?

A

OceanTech Acquisitions I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.