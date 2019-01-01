ñol

Otsuka
(OTCPK:OSUKF)
35.30
00
At close: Mar 23
50.5978
15.2978[43.34%]
After Hours: 3:08AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low34.85 - 52.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 189.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap6.7B
P/E22.36
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield2.17/6.14%
Payout Ratio55.96
EPS55.48
Total Float-

Otsuka (OTC:OSUKF), Key Statistics

Otsuka (OTC: OSUKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.5B
Trailing P/E
22.36
Forward P/E
23.36
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.94
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.06
Price / Book (mrq)
3.06
Price / EBITDA
13.51
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.11
Earnings Yield
4.47%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.55
Tangible Book value per share
10.92
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
209.9B
Total Assets
498B
Total Liabilities
209.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.08
Gross Margin
21.55%
Net Margin
5.01%
EBIT Margin
7.38%
EBITDA Margin
8.31%
Operating Margin
6.56%