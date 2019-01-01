|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Otsuka (OTCPK: OSUKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Otsuka.
There is no analysis for Otsuka
The stock price for Otsuka (OTCPK: OSUKF) is $39.79 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:42:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Otsuka.
Otsuka does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Otsuka.
Otsuka is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.