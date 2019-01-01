QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
2.17/5.45%
52 Wk
39.79 - 53.22
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
53.5
Open
-
P/E
21.3
EPS
33.03
Shares
189.6M
Outstanding
Otsuka Corp is a Japan-based provider of system integration services. The firm's operations are organized in three segments: system integration, service and support, and others. System integration generates a majority of the firm's revenue; it sells computers, copiers, communication equipment, and software and offers consulting services. Service and support provides office supplies, maintenance, and educational support. Others includes automobile maintenance, an insurance agency, and other small businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Otsuka Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Otsuka (OSUKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otsuka (OTCPK: OSUKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Otsuka's (OSUKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Otsuka.

Q

What is the target price for Otsuka (OSUKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Otsuka

Q

Current Stock Price for Otsuka (OSUKF)?

A

The stock price for Otsuka (OTCPK: OSUKF) is $39.79 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:42:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Otsuka (OSUKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otsuka.

Q

When is Otsuka (OTCPK:OSUKF) reporting earnings?

A

Otsuka does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Otsuka (OSUKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otsuka.

Q

What sector and industry does Otsuka (OSUKF) operate in?

A

Otsuka is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.