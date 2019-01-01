Original Sixteen to One Mine Inc is a mining company. It is engaged in mining gold on properties in the Alleghany. The company carries its operations by preparation, tunneling, underground property maintenance and upgrading, all of which are necessary to permit access to and extraction of gold. In addition, the company uses metal detection technology which enables exploration to detect gold in the wall rock. Its project includes sinking a new shaft in the center of the property, joining a public stock exchange, building and testing a gold detector specifically designed to the vein and dewatering the levels that were left to flood.