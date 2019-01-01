QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.15 - 1.15
Mkt Cap
65.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
57.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OssDsign Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OssDsign (OSSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OssDsign (OTCEM: OSSDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OssDsign's (OSSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OssDsign.

Q

What is the target price for OssDsign (OSSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OssDsign

Q

Current Stock Price for OssDsign (OSSDF)?

A

The stock price for OssDsign (OTCEM: OSSDF) is $1.15 last updated Tue Aug 17 2021 13:30:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OssDsign (OSSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OssDsign.

Q

When is OssDsign (OTCEM:OSSDF) reporting earnings?

A

OssDsign does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OssDsign (OSSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OssDsign.

Q

What sector and industry does OssDsign (OSSDF) operate in?

A

OssDsign is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.