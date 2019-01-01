Osiris (OTC:OSRS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$32.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Osiris using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Osiris Questions & Answers
When is Osiris (OTCEM:OSRS) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Osiris
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Osiris (OTCEM:OSRS)?
There are no earnings for Osiris
What were Osiris’s (OTCEM:OSRS) revenues?
There are no earnings for Osiris
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.