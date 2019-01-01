QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Osiris Corp manufactures and distributes Skid Steer and Mini Skid Steer loaders, attachments, mobile Screening Plants and six models of Mini Excavators and pneumatic and hydraulic systems and components for automation and motion control applications.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Osiris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Osiris (OSRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osiris (OTCEM: OSRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Osiris's (OSRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osiris.

Q

What is the target price for Osiris (OSRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Osiris

Q

Current Stock Price for Osiris (OSRS)?

A

The stock price for Osiris (OTCEM: OSRS) is $0.0267 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 19:26:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Osiris (OSRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osiris.

Q

When is Osiris (OTCEM:OSRS) reporting earnings?

A

Osiris does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Osiris (OSRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osiris.

Q

What sector and industry does Osiris (OSRS) operate in?

A

Osiris is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.