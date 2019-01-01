QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.59 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
51.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Osprey Medical Inc is a United States-based, commercial stage, medical device company. It focuses on protecting patients from the harmful effects of X-ray dye used during commonly performed angiographic imaging procedures in the US. The company's technology includes DyeVert Plus EZ and DyeVert Plus, which reduces and monitors the amount of contrast dye used in commonly performed heart and peripheral vascular procedures.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Osprey Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Osprey Medical (OSPMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osprey Medical (OTC: OSPMZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Osprey Medical's (OSPMZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osprey Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Osprey Medical (OSPMZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Osprey Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Osprey Medical (OSPMZ)?

A

The stock price for Osprey Medical (OTC: OSPMZ) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Osprey Medical (OSPMZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osprey Medical.

Q

When is Osprey Medical (OTC:OSPMZ) reporting earnings?

A

Osprey Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Osprey Medical (OSPMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osprey Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Osprey Medical (OSPMZ) operate in?

A

Osprey Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.