There is no Press for this Ticker
Osotspa PCL is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products, comprising energy drinks and personal care products. The majority of its revenue comes from the Beverage segment. Some of its Energy Drink brands include M-150, SHARK ENERGY DRINK, PEPTEIN, SLIMMA, V+, and M-STORM. Geographically, it generates most of its revenue from the domestic market.

Analyst Ratings

Osotspa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Osotspa (OSOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Osotspa (OTCGM: OSOPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Osotspa's (OSOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Osotspa.

Q

What is the target price for Osotspa (OSOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Osotspa

Q

Current Stock Price for Osotspa (OSOPF)?

A

The stock price for Osotspa (OTCGM: OSOPF) is $1.18 last updated Wed Jul 01 2020 19:21:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Osotspa (OSOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osotspa.

Q

When is Osotspa (OTCGM:OSOPF) reporting earnings?

A

Osotspa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Osotspa (OSOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Osotspa.

Q

What sector and industry does Osotspa (OSOPF) operate in?

A

Osotspa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.