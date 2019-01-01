QQQ
Oishi Group PLC is engaged in the restaurant's business. The company's operating segment includes Food and Beverage. The food segment includes Japanese restaurants, ramen, snack, and frozen foods. Its Beverage segment includes production and distribution of green tea, fruit juice flavoured drinks, herbal drinks and drinking water. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Thailand.

Oishi Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oishi Group (OSHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oishi Group (OTCPK: OSHIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oishi Group's (OSHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oishi Group.

Q

What is the target price for Oishi Group (OSHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oishi Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Oishi Group (OSHIF)?

A

The stock price for Oishi Group (OTCPK: OSHIF) is $1.24 last updated Tue Oct 13 2020 17:50:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oishi Group (OSHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oishi Group.

Q

When is Oishi Group (OTCPK:OSHIF) reporting earnings?

A

Oishi Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oishi Group (OSHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oishi Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Oishi Group (OSHIF) operate in?

A

Oishi Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.