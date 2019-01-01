ñol

Osaka Gas
(OTCPK:OSGSY)
38.00
00
At close: Mar 3
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low38 - 38
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 207.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 4.8K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS38.58
Total Float-

Osaka Gas (OTC:OSGSY), Dividends

Osaka Gas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Osaka Gas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 18, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Osaka Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Osaka Gas (OSGSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osaka Gas.

Q
What date did I need to own Osaka Gas (OSGSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osaka Gas (OSGSY). The last dividend payout was on December 14, 2012 and was $0.41

Q
How much per share is the next Osaka Gas (OSGSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Osaka Gas (OSGSY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on December 14, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Osaka Gas (OTCPK:OSGSY)?
A

The most current yield for Osaka Gas (OSGSY) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 14, 2012

