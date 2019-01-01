QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Orascom Investment Holding SAE operates as an investment holding company. It is primarily involved in the property investment, cables, financial services and other business. The company derives majority of revenue from cable division. Geographically business presence of the firm can be seen in Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Orascom Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orascom Investment (OSCMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orascom Investment (OTCGM: OSCMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orascom Investment's (OSCMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orascom Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Orascom Investment (OSCMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orascom Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Orascom Investment (OSCMY)?

A

The stock price for Orascom Investment (OTCGM: OSCMY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orascom Investment (OSCMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orascom Investment.

Q

When is Orascom Investment (OTCGM:OSCMY) reporting earnings?

A

Orascom Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orascom Investment (OSCMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orascom Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Orascom Investment (OSCMY) operate in?

A

Orascom Investment is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.