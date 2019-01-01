ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
ProSomnus
(NASDAQ:OSA)
$5.36
-0.55[-9.31%]
At close: Dec 21
$5.77
0.4100[7.65%]
After Hours: 6:57PM EDT
Day Range5.010 - 6.01052 Wk Range4.570 - 9.410Open / Close5.800 / 5.070Float / Outstanding- / 15.477M
Vol / Avg.12.469K / 34.297KMkt Cap82.959MP/E-50d Avg. Price5.740
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.588

ProSomnus Inc Stock (NASDAQ:OSA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

ProSomnus reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$16.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of ProSomnus using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Q

When is ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for ProSomnus

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)?

A

ProSomnus (OSA) will be reporting earnings on February 13, 2023.

Q

What were ProSomnus’s (NASDAQ:OSA) revenues?

A

ProSomnus (OSA) will be reporting earnings on February 13, 2023. The last reported revenues were from Q4 and were $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.