Forza Petroleum (OTC:ORXPF), Key Statistics

Forza Petroleum
(OTCPK:ORXPF)
0.1579
-0.0101[-6.02%]
At close: Jun 3
0.0962
-0.0617[-39.08%]
After Hours: 4:25PM EDT
Day High/Low0.05 - 0.17
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.27
Open / Close0.17 / 0.16
Float / Outstanding- / 585M
Vol / Avg.1K / 4K
Mkt Cap92.4M
P/E7.9
50d Avg. Price0.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
86.8M
Trailing P/E
7.9
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.4
Price / Book (mrq)
0.19
Price / EBITDA
1.09
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1.01
Earnings Yield
12.67%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.05
Beta
1.87
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.84
Tangible Book value per share
0.84
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
123.2M
Total Assets
612.5M
Total Liabilities
123.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.05
Gross Margin
44.03%
Net Margin
27%
EBIT Margin
29.02%
EBITDA Margin
44.08%
Operating Margin
30.98%