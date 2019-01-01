QQQ
Forza Petroleum Ltd is engaged in acquisition and development of exploration and production assets in order to produce hydrocarbons and to increase oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in and operates the Hawler license area in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Forza Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Forza Petroleum (ORXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forza Petroleum (OTCPK: ORXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forza Petroleum's (ORXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forza Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Forza Petroleum (ORXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forza Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Forza Petroleum (ORXPF)?

A

The stock price for Forza Petroleum (OTCPK: ORXPF) is $0.2165 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 18:48:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forza Petroleum (ORXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forza Petroleum.

Q

When is Forza Petroleum (OTCPK:ORXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Forza Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forza Petroleum (ORXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forza Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Forza Petroleum (ORXPF) operate in?

A

Forza Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.