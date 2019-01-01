Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics
The latest price target for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) was reported by Barclays on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting ORTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 740.34% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) was provided by Barclays, and Orchard Therapeutics maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchard Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchard Therapeutics was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $4.00. The current price Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) is trading at is $0.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
