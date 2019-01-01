ñol

Orian SH.M.
(OTCGM:ORSHF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.93 - 11.93
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 16.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.1
Total Float-

Orian SH.M. (OTC:ORSHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Orian SH.M. reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$85M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Orian SH.M. using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Orian SH.M. Questions & Answers

Q
When is Orian SH.M. (OTCGM:ORSHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Orian SH.M.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orian SH.M. (OTCGM:ORSHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Orian SH.M.

Q
What were Orian SH.M.’s (OTCGM:ORSHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Orian SH.M.

