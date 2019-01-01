Orosur Mining Inc is a South American-focused gold development and exploration company. In Colombia, the company wholly owns the Anza exploration gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia which hosts such projects as Buritica, Titiribi, Marmato and La Colosa. The company carries on exploration programs on its mineral portfolio, currently only in Colombia, with the objective to advance exploration projects. The segment additionally includes the evaluation of mining assets acquisitions throughout Latin America.