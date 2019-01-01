QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/2.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
9.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
188.4M
Outstanding
Orosur Mining Inc is a South American-focused gold development and exploration company. In Colombia, the company wholly owns the Anza exploration gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia which hosts such projects as Buritica, Titiribi, Marmato and La Colosa. The company carries on exploration programs on its mineral portfolio, currently only in Colombia, with the objective to advance exploration projects. The segment additionally includes the evaluation of mining assets acquisitions throughout Latin America.

Orosur Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orosur Mining (OROXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orosur Mining (OTCPK: OROXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orosur Mining's (OROXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orosur Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Orosur Mining (OROXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orosur Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Orosur Mining (OROXF)?

A

The stock price for Orosur Mining (OTCPK: OROXF) is $0.0505 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:54:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orosur Mining (OROXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2007 to stockholders of record on October 10, 2007.

Q

When is Orosur Mining (OTCPK:OROXF) reporting earnings?

A

Orosur Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orosur Mining (OROXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orosur Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Orosur Mining (OROXF) operate in?

A

Orosur Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.