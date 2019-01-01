QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6 - 6.37
Vol / Avg.
70K/56.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.05 - 8.51
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6
P/E
-
EPS
0.97
Shares
637.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Allkem Ltd formerly Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemical and mineral exploration company. It explores and develops lithium, potash, and salar mineral deposits. The company's segments are Corporate, Borax, and Olaroz. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Olaroz segment. Its products are classified into minerals, refined products and boric acid used in various markets from agriculture, ceramics, glass, gold assay and smelting fluxes, wood protection and a variety of specialty applications. The company generates maximum revenue from Olaroz segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Allkem Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Allkem (OROCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allkem (OTCPK: OROCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Allkem's (OROCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allkem.

Q

What is the target price for Allkem (OROCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Allkem

Q

Current Stock Price for Allkem (OROCF)?

A

The stock price for Allkem (OTCPK: OROCF) is $6.2889 last updated Today at 8:38:51 PM.

Q

Does Allkem (OROCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Allkem.

Q

When is Allkem (OTCPK:OROCF) reporting earnings?

A

Allkem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allkem (OROCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allkem.

Q

What sector and industry does Allkem (OROCF) operate in?

A

Allkem is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.