QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 1
Mkt Cap
18.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
42M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Oranco Inc is engaged in the trading of spirits. It engages in alcohol wholesale in China. The company focuses on the sale of Chinese Fenjiu liquor and imported wines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oranco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oranco (ORNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oranco (OTCEM: ORNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oranco's (ORNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oranco.

Q

What is the target price for Oranco (ORNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oranco

Q

Current Stock Price for Oranco (ORNC)?

A

The stock price for Oranco (OTCEM: ORNC) is $0.4401 last updated Today at 1:30:00 PM.

Q

Does Oranco (ORNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oranco.

Q

When is Oranco (OTCEM:ORNC) reporting earnings?

A

Oranco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oranco (ORNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oranco.

Q

What sector and industry does Oranco (ORNC) operate in?

A

Oranco is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.