Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
29.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
527.61
EPS
0.01
Shares
149.1M
Outstanding
Orford Mining Corp is a mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of base and precious metal assets. Its project includes the Qiqavik project and Joutel District projects, and nickel exploration on its West Raglan project, all situated in northern Quebec.

Analyst Ratings

Orford Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orford Mining (ORMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orford Mining (OTCPK: ORMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orford Mining's (ORMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orford Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Orford Mining (ORMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orford Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Orford Mining (ORMFF)?

A

The stock price for Orford Mining (OTCPK: ORMFF) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:32:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orford Mining (ORMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orford Mining.

Q

When is Orford Mining (OTCPK:ORMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Orford Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orford Mining (ORMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orford Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Orford Mining (ORMFF) operate in?

A

Orford Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.