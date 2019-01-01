Orkla ASA is a branded consumer goods company, originally from Norway. Its business consists of the following divisions: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, and Orkla Food Ingredients. Besides the branded consumer goods business, the company also has the Orkla Investments business area, consisting of investments in Sapa, Jotun, Hydro Power, real estate, and financial assets. Orkla offers its products to the grocery sector, specialty retailers, out-of-home sectors, and the bakery market. Orkla's main geographical markets are the Nordic and Baltic regions, which account for approximately 80% of the turnover of the branded consumer goods business. The Orkla Group also sells some of its product categories in Central Europe and India.