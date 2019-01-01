ñol

Owl Rock Capital
(NYSE:ORCC)
13.64
-0.16[-1.16%]
At close: Jun 3
13.64
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low13.6 - 13.75
52 Week High/Low12.53 - 15.33
Open / Close13.69 / 13.64
Float / Outstanding394.2M / 394.6M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 2.8M
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E10.49
50d Avg. Price14.16
Div / Yield1.24/9.09%
Payout Ratio95.38
EPS0.11
Total Float394.2M

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC), Dividends

Owl Rock Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Owl Rock Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.47%

Annual Dividend

$1.24

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Owl Rock Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Owl Rock Capital ($ORCC) will be on August 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.31

Q
What is the dividend yield for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)?
A

The most current yield for Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is 8.63% and is payable next on August 15, 2022

