Orbit International
(OTCPK:ORBT)
7.10
00
At close: Jun 2
6.55
-0.5500[-7.75%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT

Orbit International (OTC:ORBT), Dividends

Orbit International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Orbit International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.53%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Orbit International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Orbit International (ORBT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on June 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Orbit International (ORBT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Orbit International ($ORBT) will be on July 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Orbit International (ORBT) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Orbit International (ORBT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Orbit International (ORBT) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.01

Q
What is the dividend yield for Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT)?
A

The most current yield for Orbit International (ORBT) is 0.56% and is payable next on July 7, 2022

