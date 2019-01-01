Orbit International (OTC:ORBT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orbit International
The latest price target for Orbit International (OTCPK: ORBT) was reported by CK Cooper on March 8, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting ORBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -29.58% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orbit International (OTCPK: ORBT) was provided by CK Cooper, and Orbit International maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orbit International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orbit International was filed on March 8, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orbit International (ORBT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.50 to $5.00. The current price Orbit International (ORBT) is trading at is $7.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
