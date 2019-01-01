ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Polyus
(OTCPK:OPYGY)
21.00
00
At close: Mar 3
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low18.55 - 123
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 270M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6K
Mkt Cap5.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.93
Total Float-

Polyus (OTC:OPYGY), Dividends

Polyus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Polyus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.10%

Annual Dividend

$1.8855

Last Dividend

Oct 18, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Polyus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Polyus (OPYGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polyus.

Q
What date did I need to own Polyus (OPYGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polyus.

Q
How much per share is the next Polyus (OPYGY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Polyus (OPYGY) will be on October 17, 2018 and will be $0.94

Q
What is the dividend yield for Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY)?
A

The most current yield for Polyus (OPYGY) is 0.00% and is payable next on August 2, 2010

Browse dividends on all stocks.