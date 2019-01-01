Polyus PJSC and its subsidiaries are engaged in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The mining and processing facilities of the company are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Magadan regions, and the Sakha Republic of the Russian Federation. The company is also engaged in exploration, construction, and research activities in order to maintain its operations. The operating business segments are Olimpiada business unit, Blagodatnoye business unit, Natalka business unit, Verninskoye business unit, Kuranakh business unit, Alluvials business unit, Exploration business unit, Sukhoi Log business unit, and Unallocated.