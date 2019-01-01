QQQ
Range
60.62 - 75.33
Vol / Avg.
16.1K/2.1K
Div / Yield
4.55/5.63%
52 Wk
72.9 - 123
Mkt Cap
17.7B
Payout Ratio
63.99
Open
73.01
P/E
8.45
EPS
2.44
Shares
270M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Polyus PJSC and its subsidiaries are engaged in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The mining and processing facilities of the company are located in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Magadan regions, and the Sakha Republic of the Russian Federation. The company is also engaged in exploration, construction, and research activities in order to maintain its operations. The operating business segments are Olimpiada business unit, Blagodatnoye business unit, Natalka business unit, Verninskoye business unit, Kuranakh business unit, Alluvials business unit, Exploration business unit, Sukhoi Log business unit, and Unallocated.

Polyus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polyus (OPYGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polyus (OTCPK: OPYGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Polyus's (OPYGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polyus.

Q

What is the target price for Polyus (OPYGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polyus

Q

Current Stock Price for Polyus (OPYGY)?

A

The stock price for Polyus (OTCPK: OPYGY) is $65.4 last updated Today at 8:25:11 PM.

Q

Does Polyus (OPYGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 17, 2018.

Q

When is Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) reporting earnings?

A

Polyus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polyus (OPYGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polyus.

Q

What sector and industry does Polyus (OPYGY) operate in?

A

Polyus is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.