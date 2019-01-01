QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.46 - 0.46
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/8.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
18.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.46
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
39.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Optimum Ventures Ltd offers mining services. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the state of Alaska, USA.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Optimum Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Optimum Ventures (OPVLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Optimum Ventures (OTCQB: OPVLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Optimum Ventures's (OPVLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Optimum Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Optimum Ventures (OPVLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Optimum Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Optimum Ventures (OPVLF)?

A

The stock price for Optimum Ventures (OTCQB: OPVLF) is $0.46 last updated Today at 3:13:50 PM.

Q

Does Optimum Ventures (OPVLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optimum Ventures.

Q

When is Optimum Ventures (OTCQB:OPVLF) reporting earnings?

A

Optimum Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Optimum Ventures (OPVLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Optimum Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Optimum Ventures (OPVLF) operate in?

A

Optimum Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.