Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
94M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.74
Shares
19.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
OptiCept Technologies AB is engaged in providing technology and machinery for the food and plant industry that impacts in terms of sustainability, quality, and efficiency. It provides methods and machines for treating postharvest products like cut flowers and cuttings as well as food products like fruits and vegetables.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OptiCept Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OptiCept Technologies (OPTZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OptiCept Technologies (OTCEM: OPTZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OptiCept Technologies's (OPTZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OptiCept Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for OptiCept Technologies (OPTZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OptiCept Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for OptiCept Technologies (OPTZF)?

A

The stock price for OptiCept Technologies (OTCEM: OPTZF) is $4.724319 last updated Mon Nov 30 2020 17:15:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OptiCept Technologies (OPTZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OptiCept Technologies.

Q

When is OptiCept Technologies (OTCEM:OPTZF) reporting earnings?

A

OptiCept Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OptiCept Technologies (OPTZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OptiCept Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does OptiCept Technologies (OPTZF) operate in?

A

OptiCept Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.