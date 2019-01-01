QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/900K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
60M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
200B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Oriental Petroleum & Minerals Corp is an exploration company. It is engaged in exploring, developing and producing petroleum and mineral resources in the Philippines. It operates in the Oil Exploration and Development segment. Its operational activities depend on its service contracts with the government. The principal properties of the company consist of petroleum exploration areas in the Philippines, onshore and offshore. The group principally operates in the Philippines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oriental Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oriental Petroleum (OPTBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oriental Petroleum (OTCEM: OPTBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oriental Petroleum's (OPTBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oriental Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Oriental Petroleum (OPTBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oriental Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Oriental Petroleum (OPTBF)?

A

The stock price for Oriental Petroleum (OTCEM: OPTBF) is $0.0003 last updated Fri Sep 17 2021 18:51:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oriental Petroleum (OPTBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Petroleum.

Q

When is Oriental Petroleum (OTCEM:OPTBF) reporting earnings?

A

Oriental Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oriental Petroleum (OPTBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oriental Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Oriental Petroleum (OPTBF) operate in?

A

Oriental Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.