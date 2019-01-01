QQQ
Range
1.28 - 1.47
Vol / Avg.
20K/65.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 2.99
Mkt Cap
157.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
108M
Outstanding
Opsens Inc focuses on interventional cardiology, offering an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire which aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada. OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical application.

Opsens Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Opsens (OPSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Opsens (OTCQX: OPSSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Opsens's (OPSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Opsens.

Q

What is the target price for Opsens (OPSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Opsens

Q

Current Stock Price for Opsens (OPSSF)?

A

The stock price for Opsens (OTCQX: OPSSF) is $1.46199 last updated Today at 8:25:11 PM.

Q

Does Opsens (OPSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Opsens.

Q

When is Opsens (OTCQX:OPSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Opsens does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Opsens (OPSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Opsens.

Q

What sector and industry does Opsens (OPSSF) operate in?

A

Opsens is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.