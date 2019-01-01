Opsens Inc focuses on interventional cardiology, offering an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire which aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada. OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical application.