Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.38 - 39.38
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
179.63
Shares
126.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Open House Group Co Ltd is principally engaged in real estate businesses, including real estate brokerage, single-family home development and sales, condominium development and sales, real estate investment, real estate financing, and other related services. The company comprises six operating segments: brokerage, single-family homes, Asakawa Home, condominiums, property resale, and others. The single-family homes segment delivers approximately half of group revenue, and the property resale segment contributes to the next most significant portion of revenue. Open House's sales centers are mainly located in Tokyo and surrounding areas.

Open House Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Open House Group (OPPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Open House Group (OTCPK: OPPPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Open House Group's (OPPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Open House Group.

Q

What is the target price for Open House Group (OPPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Open House Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Open House Group (OPPPF)?

A

The stock price for Open House Group (OTCPK: OPPPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Open House Group (OPPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Open House Group.

Q

When is Open House Group (OTCPK:OPPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Open House Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Open House Group (OPPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Open House Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Open House Group (OPPPF) operate in?

A

Open House Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.