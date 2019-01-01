Open House Group Co Ltd is principally engaged in real estate businesses, including real estate brokerage, single-family home development and sales, condominium development and sales, real estate investment, real estate financing, and other related services. The company comprises six operating segments: brokerage, single-family homes, Asakawa Home, condominiums, property resale, and others. The single-family homes segment delivers approximately half of group revenue, and the property resale segment contributes to the next most significant portion of revenue. Open House's sales centers are mainly located in Tokyo and surrounding areas.