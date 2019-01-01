|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B (OTC: OPPBP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B.
There is no analysis for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B
The stock price for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B (OTC: OPPBP) is $24.65 last updated Today at 8:58:16 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser B is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.